David Spade Shares Touching Tribute to Late Sister-in-Law Kate Spade a Month After Her Death

Comedy star David Spade shared a touching tribute for his sister-in-law Kate Spade over a month after the fashion designer died due to suicide.

Speaking with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, the 53-year-old comedian said that their family is still coping with their loss.

"[We're doing] as good as we can," the "Rules of Engagement" star stated. "It's been very tough, obviously. It is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork, that she made an impact," he added.

He also talked about how his past girlfriends would dress up differently if they knew that he will bring them to an occasion where her sister-in-law will be around.

"They would be like, 'Is Katie coming? Is Katie gonna be there?' And if [she was there], it was a whole new wardrobe. Katie was very sweet. She knew that they were doing that and she would say some compliment. And when I'd say, 'You don't dress up for me,' they'd go, 'Yeah, that's her and you're you,'" he also said.

The actor also described the wife of his brother Andy Spade as a person with a beautiful spirit, but he refused to continue talking about the iconic fashion designer because he would begin crying in front of the camera.

It was not the first time that the actor paid tribute to the former owner of Kate Spade New York fashion brand. Shortly after the news about her suicide broke out, David posted several moving photos about his sister-in-law and shared that she had an incredible sense of humor that the public never got to experience.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was... Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

Kate Spade was discovered lifeless in her New York City apartment by a housekeeper in June 5. Aside from her husband, she also left behind her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

David also opted to honor Kate by donating $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).