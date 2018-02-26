Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

This week on "Days of Our Lives," Abigail's (Marci Miller) alter ego will return.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 26 to March 2 reveal that Abigail will be adopting her alternate personality, "Gabby," again. As Gabby, who is based on Gabi (Camila Banus), Abigail will try to kill another person by bludgeoning them to death.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) will have to watch her back because Abigail will attempt to use the fireplace poker to kill her. She will not be successful, though, as Vivian's life will be saved by Stefan (Tyler Christopher) at the last second. He will do his best to talk some sense into her, but it does not seem like anything will help at this point.

Stefan knows that he cannot report Abigail to the police because it will risk their involvement in Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) death becoming known. Vivian, on the other hand, will not want to be around Abigail since she is a flight risk.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) will have their seemingly perfect wedding destroyed, thanks to Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), who will make it public knowledge that Rafe cheated on Hope. Things are made even worse since they are now married. Resolving their problems will not be as easy as just breaking up.

Finally, Vivian will present Victor (John Aniston) with a surprising offer. She will suggest merging Titan and DiMera. And, while the decision will certainly be a tough one for Victor, Vivian will sweeten the deal by offering herself to him.

However, Vivian's plan will not work out for her in the end. With Vivian not wearing anything underneath her clothes, Victor will yell that his eyes are in pain. Victor clearly does not want to merge Titan and DiMera, neither does he desire what Vivian has to offer him inside her coat.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.