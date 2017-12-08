'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Sami Pleads With Lucas to Get Sober

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Sami (Alison Sweeney) attempting to convince Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to sober up.

Spoilers for the Friday, Dec. 8, episode reveal that Lucas will still be a drunkard, much to Sami's chagrin. Lucas will go through another incident that will cause Sami to worry. She will grow tired of all of his baggage and will try to get through to him.

Sami will think that Lucas needs to be there for Will (Chandler Massey), even though he and Sami are not on the best of terms right now. Regardless, a father should support his son, though it remains to be seen whether all of Sami's hounding will wake Lucas up. Spoilers say that Lucas will at least try to tread down the sober path, but it will not be without its roadblocks.

Victor (John Aniston), on the other hand, will be concerned about Sonny's (Freddie Smith) decision to leave Paul (Christopher Sean). He believes that Sonny should not have done it, but the latter will do his best to show Victor that it was the right thing to do. After all, Paul's feelings for Sonny are clear, but Sonny still needs time to think. He will contend that it would not be right to ask Paul to wait for him.

Elsewhere, Eric (Greg Vaughan) will attempt to convince Will that Sami is not in the wrong. He knows that Will is angry and that he has every right to be. However, Eric will think that Will and Sami should make amends before she leaves.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) will also clash in the upcoming episode. Eve will make it clear that she gives the orders at Kiriakis mansion, though Maggie will not agree with her. This will lead to some conflict between them. Another person going against Eve is Brady (Eric Martsolf), who will ask Paul to lend him a hand in an effort to get evidence.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.