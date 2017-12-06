'Deadpool 2' News: Ryan Reynolds Announces Free 'Deadpool' Tattoos for Comic Con Attendees in Brazil

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Promotional image for 'Deadpool 2'

"Deadpool" fans are in for a treat at the Comic-Con Experience taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend.

In a new video released by 20th Century Fox, Deadpool himself announced that fans attending the event will be able to score a free Deadpool-themed tattoo. In true Deadpool fashion, Ryan Reynolds delivered the news in a comedic way, switching to a woman's voiceover to make the announcement in Portuguese.

"To show my dedication to the legions of Brazilian Deadpool fans I've spent up to 20 minutes on Google translate as well as countless hours watching telenovelas to teach me everything about your official language," Reynolds says in the video. "That's right, this sexy red-spandex a** learned to speak Portuguese. Alright, well, hopefully, I get the accent right. Here it goes."

In Portuguese and using a woman's voice, the Merc with a Mouth revealed that there will be four different tattoo designs to choose from. Each design represents a different theme: love, family, pride, and prison. He explained that getting inked will come at no cost, though interested attendees will have to sign a waiver before going through with the deed.

Fans who want to get the free tattoo had better be quick, though, since the slots are limited. Thankfully, fans can make reservations ahead of time. Reservations can be made through this website.

The sequel to 2016's R-rated success will hit theaters next year. In November, 20th Century Fox released a teaser titled "Wet on Wet." The video showed Deadpool dressed as the painter and television host Bob Ross in an obvious homage or parody. The teaser also included a fast glimpse at "Deadpool 2," which will feature characters both new and old.

Apart from Reynolds, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Leslie Uggams are reprising their roles from the first film. Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin play newcomers Domino and Cable. Earlier this year, Reynolds shared the first photos of the two in character.

"Deadpool 2" will premiere on June 1, 2018.