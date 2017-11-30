'Deadpool 2' Teaser Trailer: Fan Makes LEGO-Themed Parody

"Deadpool 2" had its first teaser trailer out, and it's a loving tribute to the classic Bob Ross painting special, featuring the mutant mercenary. A fan, in turn, paid tribute to the teaser trailer by making a stop-motion remake using LEGOs.

YouTube user channel Huxley Berg Studios did a faithful and uncannily accurate remake of the "Deadpool 2" teaser trailer titled "Wet on Wet." The teaser, which was released by 20th Century Fox on Nov. 15, is itself a parody tribute to the Bob Ross painting special.

YouTube/Huxley Berg Studios A fan has re-made the "Deadpool 2" trailer using LEGO.

To complete the parody, the user also added a caption that makes little sense, similar to how the "Deadpool 2" trailer did it on their YouTube release. It's also a careful recreation of Deadpool as he did his own take on the world's most relaxing painter, as Comicbook would describe Bob Ross.

The only footage taken from the original "Deadpool 2" teaser was the audio. Everything else was done, painstakingly, by animated footage of a custom-made LEGO character and an assortment of LEGO parts. The only exception was the canvas itself, which has its own simplified version of what Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool had in his canvas.

Even the action sequence was rendered in stop-motion animation, including the flashes of action stunts and gunfight sequences.

The fan-made parody video would eventually be spotted by Ryan Reynolds himself, who replied to it via his Twitter account on Friday, Nov. 24. "Happy little LEGO friends," the "Deadpool" lead star described it in his post.

The video maker appreciated Reynold's implied compliment. He replied, "I'm glad you enjoyed It. The irony of a kids toy saying such vulgar things will always make for a fun trailer recreation!"

"Deadpool 2" will premiere in theaters everywhere on June 1, 2018.