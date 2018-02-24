'Death Stranding' News: Game Adds 2 New Cast Members

Twitter/@DeathStranding_ A screenshot from "Death Stranding"

The cast of the highly-anticipated game "Death Stranding" just got a bit bigger.

Video game performance actors Troy Baker and Emily O'Brien are joining Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen in Hideo Kojima's first video game project after "Metal Gear." O'Brien made the announcement on Instagram, but she has since deleted her post.

Baker is a prolific video game talent best known for bringing to life Joel in hit game "The Last of Us," Booker DeWitt in "Bioshock Infinite," and Delsin in "Infamous Second Son" among many others.

O'Brien has dabbled in video game work as well having played Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" games and Camille in "League of Legends."

Fans will also hear her voice in the upcoming Bend Studios game "Days Gone" and other video game content like "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," "Telltale's Batman: The Enemy Within," and even in "World of Final Fantasy." She has also starred in a handful of television shows, including "The Young and the Restless."

The work on "Death Stranding" continues. In fact, film director Jordan Vogt-Roberts recently watched Kojima make some magic by visiting him on the set of the game.

The "Kong: Skull Island" director took to Twitter to gush about the masterpiece that Kojima is making, saying, "Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I've watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. 'Death Stranding' is unlike anything you've seen. Get excited."

There is so much excitement and hype surrounding "Death Stranding" not just because it will be the first game by Kojima after working with Konami for years, but also because of the unique video game elements that it brings to the table.

Although not much has been shown yet as far as gameplay goes, Kojima has shown confidence in their work in "Death Stranding," saying that the development is going faster than expected.