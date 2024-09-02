Home News Dennis Quaid, 'Reagan' cast reflect on faith, leadership in new biopic: 'Don't shortchange God'

The newly-released film "Reagan" captures the life, love and legacy of the 40th president of the United States while offering a timely exploration of the man who led the nation through some of its most challenging times, according to the film's cast.

The film, which hit theaters on Aug. 30, has already surpassed expectations at the box office, earning $9.2 million during its opening weekend. It features Dennis Quaid as an older Ronald Reagan, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, David Henrie as a young Reagan and Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich. The film is directed by Sean McNamara, known for "Soul Surfer" and "The Miracle Season."

Set during the Cold War, "Reagan" chronicles Reagan's life from his early days in a small town to his Hollywood career and eventual global political influence. The film is narrated from the perspective of Petrovich, a former KGB agent, highlighting Reagan's impact, which caught Soviet attention during his time in the film industry. The movie offers a unique perspective on Reagan's legacy, emphasizing his determination and the unwavering support of his wife.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the lead actors spoke about their roles and the themes of faith, love and leadership that are central to the movie.

Dennis Quaid: Highlighting Reagan's faith as a guiding principle

Quaid, a professing Christian, told CP Reagan's commitment to his faith struck him, something he said the former president tapped into when making political decisions.

"My faith is all there is; it's the touchstone, the principles by which we live," Quaid reflected. "We get away from it sometimes, but it's always there to return to. If you can find your way back to it, it can buoy you. ... Reagan was both a Democrat and Republican, but he lived his life and was governed by principles. If you have principles in your life, you come up against a tough decision … and make a decision based on those principles, in the long run, it's going to be the right one."

Reagan's ability to maintain strong relationships, even with political adversaries, was another aspect of his character that Quaid told CP holds valuable lessons for today's polarized society. "Reagan had a very good relationship with Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill," Quaid recalled. "They were political enemies, but they knew how to dialogue and get along outside of the political arena."

Penelope Ann Miller: Capturing the heart of Nancy Reagan

Miller told CP she wanted to highlight Nancy Reagan's role not just as the First Lady but as the strong, protective partner who was indispensable to her husband's success.

"She was a force to be reckoned with," Miller said, adding that the public held a one-dimensional view of Nancy Reagan as tough and controlling. "She did have her vulnerabilities and insecurities, but she did have her strength. What I found so beautiful in this movie is the love story and her devotion to her man, who she wholeheartedly believed in ... she felt that there was a greater purpose than being an actor ... she infused him with the confidence he needed to catapult him to the White House."

It was Nancy's willingness to take a back seat while supporting her husband's ambitions that energized him, she stressed, a dynamic that is often misunderstood but is portrayed with depth and nuance in the film.

"There wouldn't have been a President Reagan without a Nancy," Quaid added. "She didn't help him decide on policy, but she protected him. She protected the image that he projected and the intimacy that they shared in private moments; it's the epitome of what a really great relationship is and how it can bring out your best self."

What made the Reagans a "power couple," Miller said, was their deep respect and love for one another.

"He wrote her a love poem every day," she said. "She published a book called I Love You, Nancy, with all the letters and poems that he wrote her. It's such a beautiful thing to have a partner who really appreciates you and believes in you and that you can trust. And that's what made them this power couple … I think that's what's cool in the movie, is you kind of see behind the curtain."

David Henrie: A New Perspective on a Young Reagan

Henrie, playing a young Reagan from the ages 16-29, told CP he wanted to capture the formative years of a man who would later become a pivotal figure in American history.

"Reagan's story is fascinating," the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star said. "It's the story of someone who should have never been president, yet against all odds, he became one. That's a testament to his faith and purpose."

One of the film's central themes is the influence of Reagan's mother, Nelle, who introduced her son to Christianity amidst the challenges of growing up with an alcoholic father. In one scene, a pastor, played by Kevin Sorbo, tells young Reagan, "Anybody can be God's people, so long as they choose Him."

"Reagan's life was so intertwined with faith and purpose," Henrie said.

"A lot of people who grew up in that kind of environment carry the trauma for the rest of their lives," the 35-year-old actor added. "He used it as a means of empathy and compassion that stayed with him throughout his life. That's something I found incredibly inspiring."

Henrie also reflected on how Reagan's faith was interwoven with his life's purpose: "Reagan dreamt big and didn't shortchange God," Henrie said. "That's inspirational to me — to strive for greatness in whatever you do, whether or not you're in the spotlight."

A timely film for a divisive era

Quaid told CP that the film arrives at a time when America is grappling with deep political and social divisions. He expressed hope that the film reminds audiences of the power of faith, love and dialogue.

"Having a dialogue is really what it's about. I think that's what we need to get back to in this country," Quaid said. "We all seem to want to, and we're searching around for how to do that. It's been so long, there's so much divisiveness. It's like you can't have these conversations. It's OK if you have a different opinion because we all want the same thing. How we're going about it is just different. If that's your belief, then OK, but we can we can differ, and we can still get along."

Henrie stressed that the film also brings to life the complexities of a man whose optimism and resilience left an indelible mark on the nation. He told CP he hopes it serves as a testament to the enduring power of faith, purpose and the human spirit.

"If you look at this man's life, you would have never guessed he was going to be president; he went from a lifeguard to a sports broadcaster and calling out the news to an actor, to a broke actor, to then being in the Screen Actors Guild, nothing made sense," he said. "But Reagan was open. He was open and he had the guiding light of faith and purpose in his life."

"I hope people will take away the idea of faith and purpose and not shortchanging God, that your life does have a purpose," Henrie added. "If you don't know what that is, that's a great place to start … ask God, 'What is my purpose?' and then let faith be the guiding light to that. Don't shortchange God. Dream big in whatever you're doing, and then go for that. If it doesn't work out, failure is a part of life. I don't believe God cares whether you win or lose, but just that you do something with what you were given."

"Reagan" is now playing in theaters.