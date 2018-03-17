Depression: A Pastor's Struggle

Many pastors really do struggle with depression.

Most church members have no idea their pastor is depressed. They don't know until they are awakened to the reality of some of the dramatic consequences of the depression: broken marriages; sexual affairs; resignation from ministry and even suicide.

If you are a pastor reading this post and you are struggling with depression, please get help. Too many of you pastors have been taught that depression is a sign of failure in ministry, that it is something that must be hidden from view. Those are lies, blatant lies. Please get help.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/5-main-reasons-so-many-pastors-struggle-with-depression.html