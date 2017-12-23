'Destiny 2' Dawning Update: Warlock Mayhem Bug to Be Fixed When Event Is Already Over in 2018

"Destiny 2" is holding its holiday event right now, called "The Dawning," which features the Mayhem mode where abilities recharge faster. One class, however, is now dominating the mode thanks to a bug, but the development team is putting off the fix for that until next year — when the event is already over.

It's the first holiday event for "Destiny 2," as the Tower and Farm areas in the game undergo a festive transformation. Snow has begun to fall around the areas that players frequent, as well, and Bungie has thoughtfully added snowball piles for Guardians to tag one another with.

Bungie As the year comes to an end, the Tower and Farm in "Destiny 2" are decorated with festive cheer.

Most players, however, would rather pelt each other with energy beams in the new Crucible Mayhem, a special mode where abilities recharge much faster than usual, and so are point values, as Bungie notes in their announcement.

It's a game mode that's not thoroughly designed for class balance, that's a given, but an exploit specific to the Voidwalker Warlock gives them an unfair edge over the rest. As poster DefenderEchoaz explained on Reddit, this bug lets a player throw as many nova bombs as they want to decimate the opposition.

"While overcharging a grenade, press [the super button]. It should cancel out your charged grenade, and throw a nova bomb," the player explained, adding that doing it this way tricks the game into thinking that a nova bomb has not been cast.

The Warlock's super energy remains unchanged, and as a result, the player can repeat the cycle indefinitely.

"It appears that as long as you are charging a grenade you can throw nova bombs [infinitely]," he added, as quoted by Polygon.

Not only is Bungie pushing off the fix to next year, as the company confirmed via a Twitter post, they are also not placing sanctions on any players caught doing the exploit.

"We are not restricting or banning players for taking advantage of this," a representative confirmed via a tweet on Thursday.