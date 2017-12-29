'Destiny 2' Players Outraged Over Eververse Changes

"Destiny 2" players are banding again in outrage, this time over loot boxes and the in-game store called Eververse. Users have flooded the forums calling for the removal of the store, where many top-end items have been made exclusively available via microtransactions.

Bungie and the "Destiny 2" development team are still dealing with issues arising from the Holiday Event and the fallout from the earlier XP reduction fiasco. With the time that they could have used to work on these and more, Bungie opted to expand the Eververse cash shop instead.

Destiny Official Website Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, commander of the Red Legion.

This was all well and good, except when Bungie decided to take away items and content that used to be available from the in-game vendors, only to move them into the microtransactions shop. That move did not sit well with "Destiny 2" players, as CinemaBlend pointed out.

The result is what Destructoid calls a "full-on revolt" against Eververse, which now paints the holiday event, called "The Dawning," as another opportunity that Bungie uses to push microtransactions to players.

The official Bungie forums are now filled with threads calling for the removal of Eververse from the game. Players have spilled over to social media, and have begun to rally behind a hashtag campaign called "#RemoveEververse."

Bungie's game director Christopher Barrett eventually spoke up via Twitter, as he explained how fans can expect more feedback next year.

"And finally, I know we say it a lot, but we hear your feedback on Eververse. We both want our players to feel respected, and to deliver great content regularly to our community," Barrett wrote in his post on Dec. 23.

"Expect lots of discussion with the dev team and an update on our path forward after the new year," he added.