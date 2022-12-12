Detransitioning Navy SEAL says VA prescribed hormones after 1 hour: 'Destroyed my life'

A retired Navy SEAL who changed his gender identity over a decade ago has revealed that he is now detransitioning, claiming that U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctors provided him with a prescription for cross-sex hormones after a one-hour consultation.

Chris Beck, who served as a Navy SEAL for 20 years, said in an interview earlier this month on conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck's podcast that he wants to share his experience to help young people who may be considering the same decision he once made.

He said it only took him an hourlong meeting with Veterans Affairs to be offered hormones for gender transition.

"I walked into a psychologist's office, [and] in one day, I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff," Beck said.

"I had so much going wrong in my system when I started taking those. Some of that was paid for by the VA, and I'm sorry to the American people that I did that."

The former Navy SEAL, who went by the name Kristin Beck, gained national recognition in 2013 after he appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper about why he wanted to identify as a woman.

Beck says he has not taken hormones in seven years.

"Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it," Beck said. "Everything that happened to me for the last 10 years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I'm not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help."

"I take full responsibility," he continued. "I went on CNN and everything else, and that's why I'm here right now. I'm trying to correct that."

Beck believes he was "taken advantage of" and "propogandized" by people "who had knowledge way beyond [him]." He claims that while he didn't know what he was doing, those who provided him with hormones and used him to promote gender transition did.

"This is a billion-dollar industry between psychologists, between surgeries, between hormones, between chemicals, between follow-up treatments," Beck stated.

The retired veteran said there are "thousands of gender clinics" opening in America, speculating that each one will pull in millions. He expressed concern about the potential for children to be influenced, saying that the country needs to "wake up."

"As soon as [kids] go in and say, 'I'm a tomboy' or 'This makes me feel comfortable,' and then a psychologist says, 'Oh, you're transgender,'" Beck said. "And then the next day, you're on hormones — the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now, they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds."

As The Christian Post reported, Beck felt dissatisfied with life after retiring from the Navy SEALS in 2011, deciding that his gender was the main problem. In addition to wearing his hair long and donning dresses, he underwent hormone therapy.

Anne Speckhard, co-author of Beck's biography "Warrior Princess," said that Beck "really wanted to be a girl and felt that [he] was a girl and consolidated that identity very early on in childhood."

The book reads: "For years Chris had turned off his sexuality like a light switch and lived as a warrior, consumed with the battle — living basically asexual. For Chris the other SEALs were brothers and in the man's man warrior lifestyle, even if he had wanted to entertain sexual thoughts, there really was never any time to be thinking too much about sexuality."

In 2021, the Department of Veteran Affairs announced the agency plans to offer elective cosmetic sex change surgeries to trans-identified veterans in its medical benefits package once new regulations and policies are created.