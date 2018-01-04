'Doctor Who' Season 11 Spoilers: New Doctor Jodie Whittaker to Have New TARDIS

Facebook/DoctorWho Promotional image for 'Doctor Who'

"Doctor Who" does not come back with its 11th season until later this year. But, when the show does return, fans can expect a new TARDIS to go along with the new Doctor.

The Christmas finale of season 10 concluded with the introduction of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor, replacing Peter Capaldi. After the usual changing process, the TARDIS exploded and was destroyed. Of course, a Doctor cannot be without a TARDIS. Thus, it is expected that the 13th Doctor will have a new one with some design tweaks.

This much was teased in a promotional photo featuring Whittaker as the new Doctor. Behind her is a TARDIS that does not have the St. John's Ambulance seal. Moreover, the instructions are in white writing against a black background instead of the other way around.

But, the exterior of the TARDIS might not be the only thing that will change. The interior may also undergo some alterations when the new season premieres. It is possible that the 13th Doctor will spend the first episode repairing the TARDIS or acquiring a new one. After all, there are other TARDIS units in existence, so she could simply steal one for herself. Additionally, the official Twitter page of "Doctor Who" released a video a few days ago that showed the dismantling of the previous Doctor's TARDIS. The video ends with the promise that "Doctor Who" will resume sometime this year.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while before the new season begins. According to Radio Times, season 11 will start airing sometime in autumn. There will also be some new faces joining the cast, such as Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill. Walsh is set to portray a character named Graham, while Cole and Gill will be bringing life to Ryan and Yasmin, respectively. Rounding out the new cast is Sharon D. Clarke, who is set to recur in the upcoming season.

"Doctor Who" season 11 will premiere in autumn 2018.