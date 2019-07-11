Dog the Bounty hunter faces more bad news as son is hospitalized after manhunt chase

World-famous bounty hunter Duane `Dog' Chapman got further bad news as his son Leland was left hospitalized while on the family’s first manhunt since the tragic death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

Leland, born to Dog’s first wife La Fonda Sue Darnall, is accustomed to pursuing a diverse slate of fugitives across the U.S. with his dad, but according to AL.com, he was badly injured on Tuesday after taking down a suspect in Colorado.

The capture was caught on camera while the pair filmed the family’s new show, “Dog’s Most Wanted.” The injury comes just two weeks after Dog tragically lost his wife Beth to cancer at age 51.

Leland and his father were chasing a domestic violence suspect when the injury occurred.

In an ET interview, Leland explained he was already hobbled by a previous knee surgery and wasn't planning to do any running, but by happenstance became the only one on the team within striking distance of the suspect. He tore his ACL trying to kick open a gate.

A spokesperson for the Chapmans confirmed to news outlets that the father-and-son team were seeking fugitive Edward Morales. Morales was reportedly wanted for skipping a hearing after pleading guilty to harassment in June.

The outlaw was eventually taken into custody but the family’s spokesperson revealed Leland, who lives in Athens, Alabama, will require surgery for his torn ACL in a hospital in Athens, AL. The surgery will require Leland to be out of action for up to six weeks.

Dog lost his wife on June 26 shortly after reports claimed she had been placed in a medically induced coma. The reality TV star had been battling Stage 4 cancer. He was the first to announce the passing of his wife of 13 years.

"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side," he wrote on Twitter June 26.

Dog told reporters that in her final moments she expressed her love to her family and didn't want them to worry.

The “Dog the Bounty Hunter” co-star was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Two months later the Chapmans publicly announced that the cancer was completely removed. Last year it returned and was diagnosed as incurable after it spread to her lungs.

Beth and Dog starred in the A&E reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons and despite the cancer battle, the couple worked together on the new reality TV show, “Dog’s Most Wanted” that will premiere in the fall.

A&E announced that the network will be placing "in memoriam" title cards for Beth at the end of each episode during Monday's regularly scheduled four-hour "Dog the Bounty Hunter" marathon.