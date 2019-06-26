'Dog the Bounty Hunter' wife Beth Chapman dies of cancer at 51

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Update 12:20 PM EST Wednesday, June 26: Beth Chapman, a reality TV star and wife of Duane Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' died today of cancer. She was 51. Her husband made the announcement this morning on Twitter, writing: "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Original report:

Reality TV star Duane Chapman, who's best known as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' is asking fans to pray for his wife, Beth Chapman, who's reportedly in a medically-induced coma as she battles cancer.

Sunday morning, Chapman shared a message on Twitter asking his followers to “please say your prayers for Beth right now.”

People magazine reported that the 51-year-old wife and mother was admitted to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday. Hawaii News Now reported that Beth was placed in a medically-induced coma.

“It’s quite serious,” a spokesman for the Chapmans told People magazine.

Chapman also told Hawaii News Now that he and his family are “humbly” asking “everyone to please pray for Beth.”

On Tuesday, however, Chapman slammed media reports about his wife's condition but didn't specify which details are true and which reports are false.

"90% of what you’re hearing is fake news. I don’t mean to be nasty but some are filling in the blanks. @wgnamerica will be releasing an accurate update soon. Please keep prayers coming!" he tweeted.

The reality star also shared a photo on social media of his wife from her hospital bed. The picture showed off Beth’s jeweled French manicure and her wrist full of hospital bands.

“You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!” Chapman wrote alongside the photo.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

The “Dog The Bounty Hunter” co-star was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. Two months later the Chapmans publicly announced that the cancer was completely removed, last year it returned and labeled incurable after it spread to her lungs.

While speaking at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother Day Beth revealed that her diagnosis has been “the ultimate test of faith.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ ” she said. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Beth and Chapman starred in the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons and despite the cancer battle, the two will be making a return to TV in “Dog’s Most Wanted,” a new show premiering in the fall.