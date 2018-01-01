Donald Trump Tweets Support for Iran Protests

U.S. President Donald Trump is ending the year the same way he started his term, by being active on Twitter. This time around, he is keeping tabs on the ongoing protests in Iran and offering his support on social media.

Iranian protesters have gathered in Tehran and other places to call out against President Hassan Rouhani's economic policies and other issues, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque US President Donald Trump speaks in front of his Trump Tower residence.

Continents away, Donald Trump is offering his support, urging the Iranian government to respect the people's right to assemble in his Twitter post earlier.

"Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad," he wrote late Friday night, adding that the Iranian government should respect the rights of its citizens to express their dissatisfaction.

"The world is watching! #IranProtests," Trump added.

Showing that he is following the events on that side of the world, Trump posted another message of support on Sunday morning. The demonstrations have, by then, swelled to be the biggest in recent history for the Islamic republic, approaching that of the controversial 2009 elections, according to the Associated Press via CNBC.

"Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism," Trump posted on Twitter on Dec. 31.

"Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!" he added.

He would go on to post another tweet on Sunday, calling Iran "the Number One State of Sponsored Terror" and mentioning alleged violations of human rights. Trump also helpfully informed his Twitter followers that the country has shut down its connections to the Internet, perhaps in a bid to discourage further protests.

"Not good!" Trump noted in his latest Iran-related tweet.