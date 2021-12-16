Trump to celebrate Christmas at First Baptist Dallas during ‘The History Tour’

Former President Donald Trump is expected to celebrate Christmas with one of the strongest supporters of his presidency, Pastor Robert Jeffress, at First Baptist Dallas church on Sunday as he continues “The History Tour,” which takes a look back at his time serving as the 45th president of the United States.

“We are blessed to have my friend and our 45th president to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas,” Jeffress said in a statement cited by CBS DFW. “America has never had a more pro-life and pro-religious liberty president than Donald J. Trump. We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for all he has done for our great nation.”

While “The History Tour” will be looking back at Trump’s presidency, Jeffress promised that his time at First Baptist Dallas on Dec. 19 will be focused on “the birth of Jesus Christ.”

“The focus of the music and message this Sunday will be on the most important event in human history — the birth of Jesus Christ. President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it represents. We are thrilled to have him join us for this Christmas worship experience this Sunday morning,” Jeffress said.

The tour, which includes a series of live conversations between former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who's now on Newsmax, and Trump, and began with stops in Sunrise and Orlando, Florida, and will continue at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday.

Trump promises that his conversation with O’Reilly will be “hard-hitting.”

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S.,” the former president said in a statement cited by The Dallas Morning News. “I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country!”

Other than those focus areas, Trump further promised that the event, where tickets are currently priced between $95 and more than $2,000, “will be fun, fun, fun.”

Months before Trump’s election as the 45th president in 2016, Jeffress praised him for his selfless desire to be president.

"Although as a pastor I cannot officially endorse a candidate, I want you to know that I would not be here this morning, if I were not absolutely convinced that Donald Trump would make a great president of the United States," he told Trump's crowd of adulators at the time.

And as the first of two impeachment enquiries was underway against Trump in the fall of 2019, Jeffress defended him.

“Look, I don’t pretend to speak for all evangelicals but this week I have been traveling the country and I’ve literally spoken to thousands and thousands of evangelical Christians. I have never seen them more angry over any issue than this attempt to illegitimately remove this president from office, overturn the 2016 election and negate the votes of millions of evangelicals in the process,” Jeffress said in an interview.

“And they know that the only impeachable offense President Trump has committed was beating Hillary Clinton in 2016. That’s the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him,” he added.