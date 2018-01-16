'Dota 2' News: Ohaiyo Slams Fnatic On Social Media After Being Replaced By Universe

Facebook/Ohaiyo Ohaiyo (right) has played under Fnatic for three years.

After being kicked from Fnatic, Malaysian "Dota 2" legend Chong Xin "Ohaiyo" Khoo took to social media to air his opinions on the incident. The talented offlaner shared his frustrations at being suddenly replaced by former Evil Geniuses offlaner Saahil "UNiVeRsE" Arora.

According to Ohaiyo, he was notified of the roster change a mere hours after the team had successfully qualified for the ESL One Katowice Major. He was also told that Universe had already arrived in Malaysia prior to their victory at the qualifier, suggesting that the decision was already made prior to the team qualifying.

He also expressed his disappointment at being used by his teammates to secure their spot at the Major before kicking him. He even suggested that the team's qualification be revoked for using such a "gimmick."

"This is how cruel they are," the player said in a Facebook post. "No matter the tournament win or lose, I will be replaced. I'm not upset about being replaced I'm disappointed on being used by my teammates for their own benefit."

The timing of Ohaiyo's exit from Fnatic means that he will not be able to join the upcoming ESL One Katowice Major but also the ESL One Genting Minor on Jan. 23. This is due to the fact that the free agency period in the Valve Major circuit opens on Feb. 5.

The incident also sparked a heated discussion regarding the rules of the current "Dota 2" Pro Circuit as well as the fairness of replacing a player who has qualified for an event.

Ohaiyo played with Fnatic for three years before being dropped by the team. Prior to this, he made a name for himself as a player for Orange Esports who placed third in The International 3 and finished fourth in The Internation 4.

"Dota 2" publisher Valve has yet to comment on the incident.