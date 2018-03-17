'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Devs Reveal Broly's In-Game Stats, Hint at DLC Character's Release Date

Bandai Namco Broly inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

The developers of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" have been hyping up the arrival of DLC character Broly for a while now, and most recently, they just shared how the upcoming roster addition will stack up to the others already in the game from a statistical perspective.

A new tweet from Bandai Namco US contains Broly's stats, and fans will not be surprised to learn that his power level is as high as the game will allow. Broly is famous for having the ability to destroy anything in his path, and it seems that the developers have made sure that he will still be able to do that inside the game.

Given that Broly is one of the larger members of the roster, it will be hard to avoid his attacks as well. Broly's got exceptional reach, so opponents will need to be light on their feet if they are going to avoid getting decimated.

Broly's got a pretty good energy stat as well, indicating that those Ki blasts of his will be capable of dealing plenty of damage.

The good news for Broly's opponents inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is that he's not the fastest or most technically proficient member of the roster, so there are still ways to gain the upper hand on him.

Now, in terms of how he will fight inside the game, a recent report from EventHubs noted that the developers have mentioned that Broly's style of battling will revolve around his grab attacks.

That means that opponents will be best served to keep away from him, but that will be easier said than done because of Broly's reach.

At this point, the developers of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" have yet to announce an exact date of arrival for Broly, though they have hinted that they will share that sought-after piece of information sometime soon.