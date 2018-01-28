'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Tips: Controls, Combos, and Specials

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is out, and it's a fighting game that's also an Anime spectacle directed with console controllers. Arc System Works has done a great job this time around of making the game easily accessible even to new players while keeping the bar high for veterans.

As a fighting game, fans returning to the series may expect "Dragon Ball FighterZ" to build on the multiple systems that have been adopted by earlier games. That's not the case here as Arc System Works have instead opted for a back-to-basics fighting system, where a few button taps are enough to pull off surprisingly intricate combos, as The Verge notes.

YouTube/Bandai Namco "DRAGON BALL FighterZ" maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.

Controls have been made almost standard across all characters, as something "Super Smash Bros." players will be familiar with. Combos can be pulled off by tapping a button continuously, and specials are pulled off with the same quarter circle forward or backward sequence, whether one is playing as Picollo or Beerus.

Throws can be executed with one button press, too, so everything comes down to how one character does an attack differently from others, and not much about memorizing move lists, as Eurogamer points out.

That doesn't mean that multiplayer matches will be decided by button mashing, either. Multi-input combos will always deal more damage than the single button combos any day, and projectile attacks can be easily countered by a player using good timing.

For the most part, choosing a good team that works well together takes priority after the early tiers. After a certain level, the game will match a player with better opponents where mixups, assists and extended combos will be needed.

The video below is a gameplay preview of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," featuring Beerus. The game has been out since Friday, Jan. 26, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.