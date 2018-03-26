'Dragon Ball Super' Finale Teases That There's More To Come, Sets Up December Movie

Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

"Dragon Ball Super" has finally revealed the winner of the Tournament of Power and the fate of the universes. While viewers knew the end was coming, they still cannot wait for more.

Fans seem to be very happy with the finale, looking at the reactions online. However, they hope to see the return of the world of Goku in the small screen as soon as possible.

"Dragon Ball Super" voice actress Masako Nozawa shares the same anticipation, revealing via Natalie that she is still "filled with emotion" long after they completed the recording sessions.

"For now, the TV anime is taking a short break, and there's also a movie coming this December. My hope is that the TV [anime] begins again while those memories still linger," she went on to say before concluding that the franchise will "never end."

Ryusei Nakao, who voiced Freeza, also believes that "Dragon Ball" is not going away anytime soon, and thinks that his character is too far gone for any sort of redemption despite the anime briefly hinting the possibility. When the franchise returns, he imagines more evil schemes up the sleeves of the intergalactic tyrant.

An immediate return is looking a lot like a tall order for now, though, considering the plans for the replacement show for "Dragon Ball Super" over at Fuji TV, which is expected to air for a year at the very least.

Either way, there will definitely be more to come, especially with a franchise like "Dragon Ball." The saga just does not go away, especially since it has its hold on various media already.

The "Dragon Ball Super" movie premiering at the end of the year will be a direct follow-up to the anime. In fact, the finale even set it up, as pointed out by "Dragon Ball" insider Herms98, the person who has been tirelessly providing translations for the episode titles and summaries for the past two years.

He mentioned the specific line that Vegeta says in the episode where he declared to Goku that "Saiyan strength has no limits," which Herms98 believes sounds a lot like the tagline for the movie, which was understood as a reference of what's to come.

Goku and Vegeta will need all the strength anyway since the anime teased a new powerful enemy is on the way. This new villain is set to wreak havoc in the "Dragon Ball Super" feature, which has been confirmed to introduce a new character that series creator Akira Toriyama himself designed. The movie will also be a tie-in to a new mobile game "Dragon Ball Legends."

"Dragon Ball Super" saw both Goku and Vegeta's most powerful transformations yet. As more and more power-up levels are introduced in the saga, some fans are starting to lose track as they find it more difficult to differentiate them.

The new "Dragon Ball Super" movie might help with that as it promises to explain the origin of Saiyan powers, which will possibly involve introducing the first ever Super Saiyan God the world has ever known.