'Dragon Ball Super' Rumor: Anime's TV Comeback Might Take a While

Facebook/DragonBallZ A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super"

As the end of "Dragon Ball Super" nears, fans are already looking forward to the day the series returns to the small screen, which, unfortunately, might be a while.

The anime will air its highly-anticipated finale tomorrow, March 25. In the Sunday that will follow, its timeslot will be taken over by a new anime titled "Gegege no Kitaro."

According to Comicbook.com, this new series has been confirmed at the Anime Japan event to have over 50 episodes, which means that it will likely run for a whole year with the breaks considered.

This means that "Dragon Ball Super" or a new "Dragon Ball" series might not air until April next year, fall being the latest if there will be "Gegege no Kitaro" hiatuses.

At the moment, no new "Dragon Ball" anime has been confirmed. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama gave fans hope when he said in a statement that the series is ending "for now," implying a possible return.

Of course, the general expectation is that the "Dragon Ball" series will be back, seeing as how successful the current one is, even becoming the subject of illegal public screening events in South America flocked by tens of thousands of fans. The question is whether it will still be "Dragon Ball Super" or a completely new one with a different setting or timeline.

When it will actually return to the small screen is hard to say. The past "Dragon Ball" anime releases premiered the same year the previous one ended, so there was not a lot of waiting time.

However, "Dragon Ball Super" is a different case because it is the first anime in the franchise since "Dragon Ball GT," which aired from 1996 to 1997.

The story arc after Tournament of Power will be explored in a new "Dragon Ball Super" movie coming this December, with a new character created by Toriyama himself being introduced there.

A mobile game, "Dragon Ball Legends," directly ties in to the story, and fans can get a look at this newcomer in a preview below.

While the anime side of things will be taking an indefinite break, there will be a lot of new content to chomp on after the anime concludes. Apart from the abovementioned movie and game both releasing this year, the "Dragon Ball Super" manga will also continue.

For now, it would be best for fans to prepare for the "Dragon Ball Super" finale. Some voice cast members have released official statements (translated by Herms98) celebrating the anime before it wraps up this Sunday.

In the ongoing story arc, one of the highlights was definitely Vegeta and how much he has changed, especially with the latest ordeal.

The character's voice actor Ryō Horikawa had this to say about the Saiyan Prince's growth throughout the Tournament of Power: "I think that by having a family, the nature of his strength has changed. Before now he only cared about winning."

"But by acknowledging his opponents' strength and his own weakness, he has awakened to true strength, beyond simply physical strength, and I guess that's how he's achieved a power-up different from Goku's, right? That's the feeling I get," he added.

"Dragon Ball Super" wraps up tomorrow, March 25, on Fuji TV.