'Dragon Ball Super' News: Series Creator Teases Anime Will Go On

Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

The Tournament of Power is set to wrap up soon, which means the days of "Dragon Ball Super" are numbered, but it looks like it will not be the last of the anime just yet.

As he broke the news about an upcoming movie set after the events of the highly-anticipated finale, "Dragon Ball" original creator Akira Toriyama teased what fans of the franchise can expect next.

In an official statement, he indicated that "Dragon Ball Super" is over "for now," which was taken to mean that new episodes of the anime will be released in the future.

While there is not much to go on from there, and it is far from a direct confirmation, this has many fans under the impression that "Dragon Ball Super" will be back. With a franchise like "Dragon Ball," it is not really much of a stretch to think that the anime will continue, if not replaced by new one.

Looking at the history of the long-running manga and anime franchise, there is a huge possibility that the series will be back in the small screen at some point. Whether it will be through "Dragon Ball Super" or a continuation series with a new name remains to be seen.

As for the upcoming "Dragon Ball Super" movie, which will be released worldwide on Dec. 14, Toriyama said that it will serve as the next story arc for the current anime as it takes place after the climax of the Tournament of Power.

"It will give a few previously unwritten details about the Saiyans and Frieza, as well as a long-awaited strong opponent to overcome, and I think it will be an enjoyable story," Toriyama stated.

He added that while the "Dragon Ball Super" anime is coming to an end, for now, fans can get their fix in the ongoing manga by Toyotarō so there is enough "Dragon Ball" to go around.