'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 5 Coming Nov. 28; DLC Pack 6 to Add Goku's Latest Power-up?

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) Dabura in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 5.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is getting two new downloadable content packs (DLC) that Bandai Namco Entertainment is calling Extra Pack 1 and Extra Pack 2.

Both DLCs, to be priced at $9.99 each, will add a slew of new playable characters as well as brand-new costumes, parallel quests and other items. Players can purchase them as a bundle for $16.99.

Bandai Namco is yet to announce a specific release date for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 1 other than it will be released this month.

Saiyan Island believes that games and content related to them usually drop on a Tuesday and with the month ending soon, there is reason to believe that the DLC will see the light of day on Nov. 28.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 1 adds Dabura, Gohan Absorbed Buu, Android 13, and Tapion as playable characters. It also gives players the chance to recruit Zamasu as their master or mentor.

Costumes based on Toppo and Ribrianne, characters introduced in the anime "Dragon Ball Super," are also included as well as five new parallel quests, 13 new attacks, eight super souls and a couple of new nicknames.

Not much is known about "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Extra Pack 2 except that it is slated for a February or March release, comes with a new story and will also add four playable characters to the game's roster.

There are reports suggesting one of the characters it will come with will be Ultra Instinct Goku, a power-up version of the hero in which his body does the work on its own. This transformation was debuted in the Universe Survival Saga in "Dragon Ball Super."

Bandai Namco is also treating fans with a free "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC that adds a new "Dragon Ball Heroes" style mode called Hero Colosseum. It is expected to be released alongside Extra Pack 1.