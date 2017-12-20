'Dragon Quest Builders' Latest News: Sandbox Action RPG Coming to Nintendo Switch

"Dragon Quest Builders," set in a blocky world reminiscent of "Minecraft," is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 9, 2018. The game was earlier released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Vita last year.

It has the same underlying mechanics as that other blocky game as well, as Engadget notes. The main character uses a tool to gather materials and build structures, but this time, there's an overarching theme of defeating an evil Dragonlord to tie it all together.

Square Enix "Dragon Quest Builders" players explore a wolrd made of blocks, as they gether, craft and build to defeat the evil Dragonlord.

Players are not just expected to build whatever they feel like since they have a proper goal of rebuilding houses, towns, and cities to call back new citizens oppressed by the Dragonlord. Fortified towns help make it easier to fend off enemies as well.

The game is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year, offering players a chance to restore the world of Alefgard on their handheld console. The Switch version also promises a few exclusive features as well, starting from additional customization items to new, rare crafting materials.

One of these items looks to be a "Great Sabrecub" companion that can "boost your speed and grant you special material by defeating enemies," according to Eurogamer. A sample gameplay shot of the blocky cat can be seen in their new video.

Even as the older "Dragon Quest Builders" has been announced for the Switch, a newer sequel is already on its way to Nintendo's hybrid console. "Dragon Quest Builders 2" has already been announced for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as early as July this year.

One of the highlights of the upcoming "Dragon Quest Builders 2," aside from graphics upgrades and new quests, is a co-op play feature. The new game will also add new exploration options, including a paraglider similar to the one in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," plus new undersea areas.