‘During the pandemic, everyone is in need’: Candace Cameron Bure teams with Salvation Army to help

Actress Candace Cameron Bure has teamed up with the Salvation Army for a back to school give back to help meet the needs of families struggling financially during state lockdowns in response to the novel coronavirus.

The “Fuller House” star, author and queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, has been working with The Salvation Army for many years as an ambassador so she jumped at the opportunity to link arms with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They help over 23 million Americans every single year but during back to school time, it's often a huge financial burden for a lot of families. To the point that some families have to choose whether they're going to put food on the table or buy their children's school supplies,” Bure told The Christian Post in an interview on Wednesday.

“The Salvation Army is there to help, and they're asking everyone to get involved and help to pick up a few extra school supplies while you're out shopping or even shopping online,” she said.

The nonprofit organization is asking people to “Stuff the Bus” and donate supplies at nearly 4,500 Walmart stores around the country this weekend, Aug. 7-9. People can drop off new school items in one of the bins at Walmart or search their local Salvation Army’s Registry for Good to donate online. The Salvation Army will make sure all supplies are given to children in the local community.

"It's just a huge relief,” the actress said.

"What I love so much about The Salvation Army is that wherever you donate, it stays in your local community. So just know that you will be helping the children in your community," she stressed.

A Salvation Army spokesperson recently told CP that “people living in poverty are feeling the effects [of COVID-19] quicker and more significantly” than others impacted by the virus.



“Because of these impacts, The Salvation Army is rapidly evolving services to ensure low-income individuals and families have access to desperately needed resources like food and shelter,” the spokesperson added.

The humanitarian ministry has provided more than 65 million meals to people nationwide affected by job loss and financial hardship due to state-enforced business closures in response to COVID-19.

"During the pandemic, we just know that everyone is in need, everyone is in more need than normal,” Bure declared. “The Salvation Army has always been there to help. They do so much and not just with the back to school campaign. Salvation Army provides emotional care, spiritual care, they provide shelter, and meals for families, they provide daycare for all kinds of frontline workers."

Bure said she believes the pandemic is helping people realize, “We're not OK anymore. There's a lot of job loss, people can't go back to work and the struggles are very prevalent for all of us."

As a way to encourage others to give to the cause, Bure read her book, Grow Candace Grow on social media.

"I've written two children's books. I actually have a third one that will be out in January, but this is a series for 4- to 8-year-old kids,” Bure who now has nine books under her name, said of her latest release.

“Reading was my all-time favorite activity to do with my children when they were little. I absolutely love reading because it's acting. You get to be these people in the book or the characters or give voices to the animals, whatever it is. So I've always loved it. It was always a dream of mine to write children's books.”

"In each book, you learn a little lesson. And that's what I love. As a mom, I always want to read something that gives our kids either a lesson to be learned or that we can talk about and discuss,” she added. So in this book [Grow Candace Grow], it's all about having patience.”

Bure maintained that regardless of the times she will continue to be a positive force in Hollywood and on social media.

"My relationship with God is my guiding light. I'm a Christian and I love the Lord with all my heart. I don't leave that at the doorstep when I work or if I'm on my social media; it is who I am!” Bure declared. “I love being able to use that platform of social media to share Scripture and hope that God gives each and every one of us because He loves us all so much.”

"I've just found that during this time, people are searching and wanting. And I feel incredibly blessed and humbled that people have found my social media as a form of hope and inspiration, knowing that they can come there and listen to God's Word. I just love it because God and His Word is the truth in my life, and I want to share that with everyone. I think it's the only source of real hope.

More information about The Salvation Army's “Stuff of Bus” campaign can be found on its website.