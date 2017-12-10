Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexual Misconduct By Two New Women

Reuters/LUKE MACGREGOR Veteran actor Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexually harassing his 17-year-old intern in 1985.

Critically acclaimed actor Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by a co-performer in "Death of a Salesman" and "Genius" producer. Hoffman's camp maintains that they have no recollection of the incident and that they deny any accusations made by both women.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, Kathryn Rossetter recounts the events of how Hoffman violated her body and subsequently ruined her dreams and perception of Broadway. Rossetter performed eight times a week in "Death of a Salesman" and in the duration of her performance, Hoffman managed to touch, grope, and interact with her inappropriately.

"He was generous in the many presents he gave us and the many parties he threw. He can do all that and still be a man who manipulates, abuses his power and is a pig to women. They are not mutually exclusive," Rossetter wrote for the publication. "My issue isn't what he said, it's what he did. Along with the nightly sexual harassment, he eroded my confidence, my dignity. He humiliated and demeaned me. He robbed me of my joy in the experience and he left dirty fingerprints on my soul."

Aside from Rossetter, Variety reports that CW's "Reign" writer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis revealed that Hoffman and Murray Schisgal behaved atrociously in a meeting that was meant to discuss a possible pitch. Hoffman allegedly propositioned her and Schisgal encouraged the behavior by asking her to do as Hoffman asked. After her repeated denials, Schisgal told Gatsiounis that they were not really interested in her ideas and subsequently lost her pitch.

Hoffman and his spokesperson have declined to comment on the matter. However, they did divulge information on the cast and crew of "Death of the Salesman" who did not recall any and such behavior from the actor. Meanwhile, Schisgal denied any recollection of the event with Gatsiounis, citing that they have had many meetings with screenwriters and playwrights.