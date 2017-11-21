'Dynamic Chord' Anime Spoilers: apple-polisher Vocalist Gets in an Accident; TBS to Air Two New Episodes This Week

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Dynamic Chord," featuring the lead vocalists of the bands Kyohso, rêve parfait, Liar-S, and apple-polisher.

A major catastrophe is about to befall the four-man idol unit apple-polisher on the next episode of the Japanese music-based anime series, "Dynamic Chord."

The preview for the upcoming episode, titled "Autumn Breeze," reveals that apple-polisher's vocalist, Narumi Amagi, will be getting into an accident on his racing bike. And with an incapacitating accident such as this, the upcoming end-of-the-year concert that would feature the idol groups under the Dynamic Chord agency will also be put in jeopardy.

And with this possibility hanging over their heads, the other members of the group — Shinobu Kurosawa, Yuuki Aoi, and Yuusei Otoishi — are thrown into turmoil. And their growing worries may also bring them into an argument with Aki Kashii from rêve parfait.

However, it also seems that the group will be able to come up with a plan to set things straight. But it remains unknown whether this plan will impact the whole agency as well as their own idol group in a good or bad way.

Could apple-polisher be thinking of withdrawing from the upcoming concert? Or will they decide to push through with rehearsals despite Narumi's injuries? Whether it's one or the latter, will their decision eventually fix things or will it end up only making matters worst?

"Dynamic Chord" episode 7 will reportedly air at a special time on TBS on Wednesday, Nov. 22 late night at 2:37 a.m. JST, while the subsequent episode 8 will air on Thursday, Nov. 23 late night at 2 a.m. JST.

On the other hand, the series will air at its regular timeslot of Fridays late night at 3:09 a.m. JST on CBC, and Saturdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS-TBS.

Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official TBS page. Episodes are also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.