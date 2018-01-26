'Dynasty Warriors 9' Update: New Open-World Gameplay Videos Released

Koei Tecmo For the first time in the "Dynasty Warriors" series, the expansive land of China is shown on a single map with the introduction of an open world format.

"Dynasty Warriors 9" is a first for Koei Tecmo, as the studio attempts to infuse a bit of open-world adventure to the series. A set of new preview videos for the game shows off some of the other activities that players can do in the new game, other than flinging enemy soldiers up in the air.

It's a change of pace for the series, which will usually see its players wading into a sea of enemy soldiers only to send them flying with a flurry of strikes. "Dynasty Warriors 9" looks to be offering a lot of different pastimes for players who want to take a break from all the action that's been the trademark of the series, as Destructoid points out.

The act of mowing down enemy formations has been the main draw of the genre, and some could say they find all the frantic action soothing. The new game offers a lot of alternatives previously absent in previous titles, though, including gathering crafting items and firewood, camping, and even hobbies.

Aside from the open world of the game, the weapons mechanics for "Dynasty Warriors 9" is also seeing an overhaul, as the studio described in an interview with WCCF Tech.

"Any character can equip any type of weapon. It's a system similar to DW7 and DW8, in that if a character is equipped with his/her Favourite Weapon, attacks unique to that character will be added," Omega Force Producer Akihiro Suzuki described the new mechanics.

The video below is a preview of the open world features of "Dynasty Warriors 9," which will be headed to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Feb. 13 for the English version. The game is also releasing earlier in Japan on Feb. 8 for the PlayStation 4.