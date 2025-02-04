Home News ‘Connected to Jesus’: 1,300 attend ECO National Gathering in Texas

Around 1,300 people came together for the ECO National Gathering, the assembly for the theologically conservative denomination ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians.

Held last week at Highland Park Presbyterian Church of Dallas, Texas, the National Gathering was centered on worship and fellowship. Legislative issues will be addressed at next year’s gathering in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rev. Beth Allin, director of communications for ECO, told The Christian Post that the theme for this year’s national gathering was "abide," drawn from John 15:4-5.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing,” reads the Bible passage.

Allin noted that she and other members of the ECO “sensed from previous years that people's souls needed a rest, so we focused quite a bit on abiding through worship and devotions during main sessions and all aspects of abiding during everything from desert seasons to bearing fruit in everyday life and ministry and in times of growth.”

“We have quite a few new people every year and ministry staff teams who come to learn, fellowship and have fun together,” she continued. “We continue to try to have a range of speaker topics and learn from excellent practitioners, pastors, and leaders who love the Lord from inside and outside of ECO.”

It was Allin’s hope that attendees of the multi-day gathering “will feel loved, encouraged, cared for, and connected to Jesus and their ECO family” as a result of attending the Dallas event.

“Many of our leaders are in small or rural churches and isolated, so it's an in-person reminder for them to know they are loved by Jesus and never alone in ministry,” Allin said.

“There is a great sense of joy among our people at the National Gathering. And so, we pray that they leave feeling encouraged for the coming year after deep worship and being together with their tribe.”

Allin also was hopeful that attendees of the National Gathering “strengthen their current relationships with God and each other and make new friends for the journey of ministry.”

“Our name is ‘A Covenant Order’ of Evangelical Presbyterians, so our hope is that people stay connected throughout the year and rely on each other for support, encouragement, ideas and prayer,” she added.

Originally known as the Evangelical Covenant Order of Presbyterians, ECO was formed in January 2012 in response to the Presbyterian Church (USA)’s increasingly liberal direction.

A key factor was the PCUSA General Assembly voting to approve Amendment 10a, which allowed PCUSA presbyteries to ordain individuals in romantic same-sex relationships.

At present, ECO has around 450 member congregations, most of which were originally affiliated with PCUSA, only to vote to leave the mainline Protestant denomination.