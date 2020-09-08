Election 2020: Who is leading in the polls, Biden or Trump?

In November, Republican President Donald Trump will try to fend off a challenge from Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump was virtually unchallenged in the Republican primary, getting overwhelming support during the state-level GOP races while a few opponents garnered little resistance.

Biden had more vibrant challengers on his way to securing the nomination, ultimately selecting one of them, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, to be his vice presidential running mate.

Both nominees have promised better days for a nation reeling from economic decline due to state lockdowns in response to COVID-19 and widespread racially-charged, anti-police brutality protests that were followed by riots, arson attacks and vandalism in some cities.

The Christian Post looked at multiple election polling websites to see which of the major party presidential nominees has an edge going into the debates and the Nov. 3 election.