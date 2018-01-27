'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Moriarty Returns to Pull Sherlock Out of Depression

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) wretched love, Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer), may still appear in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In August, executive producer Rob Doherty all but confirmed that a former lover of the consultant would be back. In all five seasons of the CBS series, Sherlock rarely took time off to fall in love. He was in a relationship with Jamie when he thought she was Irene Adler, the art restorer he was enamored with. Then there was the short affair with Fiona Helbron (Betty Gilpin). Doherty said that the returning character has a criminal background, which typically points out to Jamie.

"With respect to Sherlock, we're working hard to see an old flame come back to the show," the EP teased. He added: "She may or may not lead a league of assassins — or once led a league of assassins."

Still, season 5 has come and gone but not even a shadow of Jamie was seen. Fans who have developed a certain fondness for the unlikely couple are still hoping that soon, Dormer will be back to reprise her role. Her character was last seen in season 3, where she sent Joan (Lucy Liu) a letter expressing her displeasure at New York crime boss Elana March's (Gina Gershon) attempt to kill the doctor. Jamie arranged Elana's death in prison. She also told Joan that she and Sherlock have a game to finish and that Joan is an important player in this match.

It is possible that Jamie will appear when she hears that Sherlock is very sick. Last finale, he had a brain scan to see why he kept on having hallucinations about his dead mother. The doctors told Sherlock that he might have a tumor. Season 6 is expected to be difficult for the consultant. He will lie low from his work at NYPD and cut ties with friends. He will even push Joan away. Sherlock, however, will meet someone who will serve as his rock in these trying times. He is set to reunite with an old acquaintance from the AA, Michael (Desmond Harrington).

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.