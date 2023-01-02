'The Inside Story' on Elon Musk's complex persona: Hell, Twitter and the 'Devil's Champion' costume

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti joins this week's show to break down the ins and outs of Elon Musk.

The powerful billionaire, who recently purchased social media giant Twitter, has been at the forefront of electric vehicles, space exploration — and now online communications.

"We've seen that the things he's getting involved with from Starlink, Tesla, SpaceX, now Twitter, driving these forces of change ... they're going to change the way we see our lives," Giatti said, noting that Musk has also opened his personal views and life to the public. "Elon Musk has willingly, voluntarily waded into the public square and said 'have at it.'"

But what are the concerns? And why do some Christians and ethicists worry about Neuralink and Musk's efforts to heal paralysis and other health woes?

Listen to Giatti explore these critical issues on The Christian Post's "The Inside Story":

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the week's biggest faith, culture, and political headlines. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify