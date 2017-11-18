'Empire' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Cookie Takes Eddie's Side in New Dispute

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional photo for "Empire"

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will take the side of Eddie Barker (guest star Forest Whitaker) in the latest dispute in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "The Lady Doth Protest," the synopsis reveals that two singers of Empire will stage a rally, complaining that the substitute boss has been overworking them. Since Eddie took over the company as per Cookie's behest, he has made sure to work the artists to the best of their abilities. This is to assure Cookie that she can trust him fully as Lucious' (Terrence Howard) temporary replacement.

However, Eddie's dedication will apparently rub Calvin (Raj Bond) and Portia (Ta'Rhonda Jones) the wrong way. Both will call for a strike, forcing Cookie to make necessary steps to avoid bigger problems in the future.

Cookie will, in no way, blame Eddie for what is set to happen. She is extremely thankful to him for what he has done for Empire. Everyone is on their toes with all the for 20-For-20. The last thing they need is another set of dispute. Now that the production has been halted, Cookie knows it is only a matter of time until she hears negative comments about her and how she runs the company.

In a previous interview, Henson talked about her character's difficulty in earning other people's trust. Many of them are unwilling to let someone like her take Lucious place as head.

"People were doubting her because she's a woman, and they're used to Lucious heading the company. So Eddie plays a good second to Lucious and makes everybody feel more comfortable. You know how they do us! She had to go and get a man to make everybody feel better. But you can do anything you put your mind to, I believe. And there is a lot going on," Henson said.

"Empire" season 4, episode 7 will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.