Inside End Times expert Joel C Rosenberg’s prophetic take on world events

Have you ever been around someone and thought to yourself, “This person is brilliant?”

The individual is able to win you over with their wealth of knowledge in a given area, but even more engrossing is that they present themselves in such a manner that you are not threatened by them in the least.

Their winning personality draws you in, but their intellect leaves you hanging on every last word they say. That’s the case with author Joel C. Rosenberg.

Rosenberg has developed a reputation over the years not only for his keen sense of intelligence but also for his uncanny ability to predict and detail scenarios surrounding world events before they happen. For example, consider the description for his first novel, The Last Jihad, literally written nine months before the horrific events of 9/11:

Nothing has prepared Jon or Erin for the terror that lies ahead.

Terrorists hijack a jet plane and fly a kamikaze mission into an American city

Israeli commandos foil a nuclear attack but find evidence that the next targets could be Washington and New York

And suddenly the United States finds itself in a war in the Middle East over terrorism and weapons of mass destruction that forever changes the course of human history

Let’s be clear. This eerily prophetic novel predicted an attack on the U.S. and the war in Iraq ... but was written before any of it happened. That’s deeply notable, to say the least.

Rosenberg’s latest endeavor is hosting a new weekly news commentary program called “The Rosenberg Report” on TBN. Airing on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET, this program offers a close-up view of current events and issues across Israel and the Middle East as he brings important insights and biblical perspective that proves to be both informative and encouraging.

Rosenberg joins us on “The Crossmap Podcast” to talk about why he chose to host a television program after being on the other side of the microphone as a guest for more than two decades.

Listen as he shares why he is so passionate about the events of the Middle East and why he has chosen to have a front-row seat to observing worldwide events as they pertain to End Times prophecy.

