Episcopal seminary appoints interim president after firing leader for 'inappropriate relationship'

A Texas seminary affiliated with The Episcopal Church has appointed an interim president and dean after firing its previous president over an “inappropriate relationship” with an employee.

The Board of Trustees of Seminary of the Southwest announced Tuesday that they had selected the Rt. Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce to serve as interim leader effective Jan. 2, 2026.

The Executive Committee of the Board decided to appoint Bruce at a special meeting held last month. At the same meeting, the board chose the Isaacson Miller search firm to assist with their search for a new dean and president.

Southwest Board of Trustees Chair, the Rt. Rev. Kathryn M. Ryan, was quoted in the announcement as saying that Bruce “takes a relational approach to her work of oversight, deepening trust through listening and partnering with other leaders.”

“She understands the role of an interim to strengthen the institution during a time of transition and will be a thoughtful and wise support and guide for our whole community,” stated Ryan.

“Her financial expertise and gifts as a seasoned leader in multicultural ministry make her well-suited to lead Seminary of the Southwest in this season.”

For her part, Bruce said that she was “thrilled to join the students, staff, and faculty at Seminary of the Southwest and to walk with them and the Board through this time of transition.”

“I have long admired the work and direction of this fine and forward-thinking institution and am excited to be a part of it,” stated Bruce, as quoted in the announcement.

Bruce has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Divinity from the Claremont School of Theology and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary.

Bruce served as bishop suffragan for the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles from 2010 until 2021, when she became bishop provisional for the Episcopal Diocese of West Missouri.

In September, Southwest trustees voted to dismiss Scott Bader-Saye from the position of dean and president of the seminary. He had been elected unanimously to the posts the year before.

Diocese of Texas Bishop C. Andrew Doyle and Trustees Chair Ryan wrote a letter explaining that Bader-Saye was terminated "following his admission of developing an inappropriate relationship with an employee with whom he was in a supervisory relationship."

"The behavior violates the professional standards required of all employees of the Seminary by the Personnel Handbook and the Safeguarding God's People policies included therein, and of the faculty by the Faculty Handbook," Ryan and Doyle wrote.

"As Dean and President, he was responsible for abiding by those policies himself, as well as ensuring they were upheld by all members of the community and responding appropriately when they were not."