Evangelical pastors respond to Trump’s call for churches to reopen

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

As President Trump spoke to the Center for Disease Control about releasing a guidance for reopening houses of worship as essential operations, evangelical pastors and leaders expressed gratitude and reassured that services will be resumed with wisdom.

“Thank you Mr President! @realDonaldTrump you always have the back of people of Faith!!!” Jentezen Franklin, author and the senior pastor of Free Chapel, a multi-site church based in Gainesville, Georgia, wrote on Twitter.

“We appreciate this very much. We will use wisdom about reopening but it’s our call, not the governments!!!!” Franklin added.

At a press conference Friday, President Trump said, “At my direction, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing guidance for communities of faith. I’m identifying houses of worship ⁠— churches, synagogues and mosques ⁠— as essential places that provide essential services.”

Trump also said he plans to “override” governors who are not allowing churches to reopen. “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship ⁠— that’s not right. So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

Agreeing with Trump, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of New Season church in Sacramento, California, wrote, “The spiritual health of our nation is essential. Churches can reopen safely with all CDC recommendations in place.”

Rodriguez, the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, thanked the president “for federally recognizing this truth.”

“Thank you, Mr. President!” tweeted Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California. The megachurch pastor also wrote about his interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, informing his followers that the exclusive interview will be screened during Harvest At Home this weekend.

On Friday, the CDC acknowledged that “Millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life. For many faith traditions, gathering together for worship is at the heart of what it means to be a community of faith,” but it also cautioned that “gatherings present a risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19.”

Pastor Miles McPherson of Rock Church in San Diego said in a statement to The Christian Post that he's glad "churches are finally being acknowledged as essential."

"... The community often turns to their local church in a time of need. No one can find ‘hope’ in the aisle of a department store or by sitting in a restaurant. Churches specialize in offering hope and spiritual support through prayer and counseling. We look forward to churches across the U.S. being able to open again and provide that much needed hope and service to their communities," he said.

"As for this Sunday, we need a bit more time to have things in place so that attendees can worship in a socially distant setting. We will continue to follow the county's guidelines implemented during this time. We look forward to worshiping together in person as time permits," McPherson added.

The Rev. Johnnie Moore, a commissioner at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, wrote that it’s a fact that “virtually every church, synagogue & mosque, etc. has been totally responsible.”

And they “WILL BE responsible, deliberate & patient in reopening,” he added. “But, many couldn’t. Now, they can — at the right time. Thanks @POTUS for putting Governors on notice. Faith is an essential service.”

The 40,000-member Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, has announced it’s reopening services at the end of May.

“I didn’t want to come back looking like a MASH unit,” Jack Graham, senior pastor of Prestonwood, told Faithwire. “When people come back, we want it to be a Prestonwood experience, a true worship experience.”

In its interim guidelines, released Friday, the CDC encouraged the use of masks by staff and members over the age of 2, and for those who do not suffer from severe breathing ailments.

The guidelines also say that lines should be eliminated if a 6-foot distance between congregants cannot be ensured. Services could be held outside or areas with good ventilation, the CDC recommended.

It also encourages additional services so that the number of congregants remains lower.

The CDC also calls for “temporarily limiting” the sharing of any object that is touched frequently, including prayer books, hymnals, and shared cups.