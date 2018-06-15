Church leaders and evangelists have found a common point when it comes to recent "zero tolerance" policies now being enforced by the Trump Administration. Many of them are usually supporters of Trump's policy, especially when it comes to abortion issues, but they, too, have found cases for rebuke in the recent separation of families at the country's borders.

These criticisms were mostly aimed at the recent decision by the administration to take away immigrant children from their parents as a way to deter illegal migrants, according to the New York Times. Add to that the ongoing practice of denying asylum to victims of domestic abuse, and it's clear for some religious leaders that the administration must do more to preserve and protect families, U.S. citizens or not.

Facebook / Franklin Graham Rev. Franklin Graham during the response to flood victims in Baton Rouge, LA, joined by Donald Trump came by to see for himself the devastation and the work Samaritan's Purse was doing at the time.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, for one, is a staunch supporter of President Trump who even took the time to greet him a happy 72nd birthday on social media. Nevertheless, the son of renowned evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham took a stance when the issues of family separation came up during an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network on Tuesday, Jun. 12.

"I think it's disgraceful, it's terrible to see families ripped apart and I don't support that one bit," he emphasized during the interview. He also pointed out that the sole blame does not lie with the Trump administration, either.

"I blame the politicians for the last 20, 30 years that have allowed this to escalate to where it is today," he added.

A coalition of evangelical groups and The Southern Baptist Convention have also come up with their own statements about the matter.

The National Association of Evangelicals and the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, for one, has already sent a letter to President Trump pleading with him to "urge law enforcement entities to exercise discretion to protect the unity of families."