Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer calls Trump ‘first black president’ as supporters bless him at White House

Former Vikings player-turned-ordained minister Jack Brewer called President Donald Trump America’s “first black president” and joined other black supporters in praying for him during a round table meeting at the White House Thursday during which Trump declared he will not stop until he has “100%” support from the community.

Trump, at the meeting with black supporters, cited low unemployment rates for African Americans and the passage of a criminal justice bill providing early release for thousands of federal drug offenders as examples of how he’s helping the black community, The Associated Press reported.

“I will not stop. I will not give up until we have delivered equal and abundant opportunity to every neighborhood across our land,” Trump said.

During the roundtable meeting, Brewer enthusiastically declared Trump America’s “first black president” despite the election of former President Barack Obama as the nation’s first African American president in 2008.

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you are the first black president,” Brewer said.

Fox News noted that before Obama's election, former President Bill Clinton was often referred to as the nation's first black president.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,” he told Trump earlier. “You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that.”

In a further statement on Twitter, Brewer noted: “Blacks in America have listened to Presidents campaign on empty Promises for over 50 years, now @realDonaldTrump has delivered real Policies that are bringing people out of poverty and freeing our black sons and fathers from mass incarceration. The Black Awakening is happening.”

Trump told the group, which included internet personalities Diamond and Silk, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Alveda King, that “we have a lot of great things in store and a lot of interesting times.”

“You’ve been seeing the polls, the polls have been incredible. … I won’t be satisfied until I get 100% because nobody is doing more for black people. Nobody has done more,” he said to applause.

Comedian Terrence K. Williams, who sat next to Trump during the roundtable, called him, “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

The president’s spiritual adviser Paula White agreed, telling the president “you are the greatest president and you will go down in history as you create history for all Americans.”

Approval of Trump among black Americans has been consistent at about 1 in 10 over the course of his presidency, AP said. A Pew Research Center analysis of people who participated in its polls and were confirmed to have voted also showed Trump won just 6% of black voters in 2016, the news agency noted.

Trump, in addition to highlighting his administration’s legislative victories on criminal justice reform, also pointed to an accounting of economic statistics and funding for historically black colleges during a reception, the New York Post reported.

“I just want to congratulate the black community because what you’ve done in the progress you’ve made over the last three years,” Trump said.

“The African American poverty rate has plummeted to the lowest level in the history of our country. These are good numbers. I don’t know. I mean, I should be at 100% I hate to tell you, right?” said the president as the crowd repeatedly chanted, “Four more years!”

Gertrude Jane Holliday Stone, 89, a civil-rights icon with Houston’s National African American Museum, also thanked Trump for all he has been doing for humanity during a reception to celebrate Black History Month at the White House Thursday.

“I don’t believe in abortions. He doesn’t, either,” she said.

“You might be killing an Einstein. You might be killing a Nobel laureate. And you might be killing somebody that’s going to find the cure for the coronavirus,” she said as she thanked Trump even more.