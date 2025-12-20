Home News Former pastor John-Paul Miller indicted for cyberstalking estranged wife before her death

A former pastor in South Carolina has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly cyberstalking his estranged wife in the months leading up to her death and lying to investigators. John-Paul Miller, 46, is scheduled to appear in federal court next month.

A federal grand jury in Columbia indicted Miller on two federal charges, cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina.

The indictment alleges that Miller harassed his wife, Mica Miller, between November 2022 and April 27, 2024, the day she died by suicide. Prosecutors say he posted a nude photo of her online, installed tracking devices on her vehicle, interfered with her daily activities and finances, and contacted her more than 50 times in a single day.

Miller later told federal agents he had not damaged her car tires, but investigators found he had purchased a tire deflation device and discussed her vehicle with others, according to the indictment.

Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court on Jan. 12, 2026.

Mica Miller’s death in Robeson County, North Carolina, was ruled a suicide in May 2024. At the time, she and Miller were in the process of divorcing. Family members accused Miller of coercive and abusive behavior and said he was partly responsible for her death.

The day after her death, Miller delivered a sermon at Solid Rock Church, where he briefly mentioned that his wife had died by suicide. The service, which was streamed online, was later taken down. He told the congregation he had received a call the night before informing him of her death and that a funeral would be held the following Sunday.

Following Mica Miller’s death, former congregants and local residents began protesting outside Solid Rock Church, demanding an investigation.

In June 2024, one church member, Robert W. Lochel, was charged with five counts of third-degree assault after spraying protestors with a pressurized sprinkler.

In July 2024, Miller and Mica’s family reached a private settlement and urged demonstrators to stop gathering outside the church.

In November 2024, FBI agents searched Miller’s residence in Myrtle Beach. A few days later, he was charged with assaulting a protester outside his home. Later that month, he filed for a business license for a new venture called Living Water Church, registered at the same address as Solid Rock Church.

He sold the church property in February 2025 to a private developer for $2.1 million.

Miller is also the subject of two civil lawsuits filed by women who claim he sexually assaulted them when they were minors. In one complaint filed in Horry County in February 2025, a woman identified as Jane Doe alleged that Miller raped her in 1998 when she was 15 years old and that he assaulted her again in 2023, triggering repressed memories of the earlier incident.

Eight days later, a second woman filed a lawsuit under the name Jane Doe 2, claiming that Miller assaulted her when she was a 14-year-old student and he was 19. She said his father later silenced her when she attempted to come forward. Miller has denied the claims and filed a countersuit against Doe 2.

In June 2025, Miller married his third wife, Suzie Skinner. Both of their previous spouses had died in unusual circumstances. Skinner’s late husband, a quadriplegic veteran named Chris, drowned after his wheelchair rolled into a swimming pool. The incident was ruled accidental.

Miller’s first wife, Alison Williams, stated in an affidavit that Chris Skinner had warned Miller to stay away from his family two weeks before his death, according to The Roys Report. Williams had earlier accused Miller of repeated infidelity during their marriage.

Miller was the pastor of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, which he had led since 2017.

Mica Miller had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and previously spoke publicly about her struggles with mental health. In an interview before her death, she admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

Miller faces up to five years in prison for cyberstalking and two years for making false statements. He could also be fined up to $250,000.