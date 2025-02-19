Home News Pastor John-Paul Miller's church sells for $2.1M after wife's suicide: report

The property of a church in South Carolina headed by a pastor whose wife died by suicide last year has been sold for approximately $2.1 million.

Solid Rock Church of Myrtle Beach, headed by Pastor John-Paul Miller, was sold to Salem Woods Holdings LLC on Feb. 13, according to Horry County land records cited by The Sun News on Tuesday.

The church building on the 2.3-acre property, once owned by Solid Rock Ministries, has existed since 1958. It is expected to be torn down and replaced with condominiums.

The property sale comes amid declining attendance and protests outside the church regularly since his wife died last April.

“The city of (Myrtle Beach) did not come through for us, they did not protect us, they did not stop the harassment,” Miller told the local news outlet via text.

“So after 70 years of that chapel being protected from category 5 hurricanes, wars, and redevelopment, it will now be torn down and have condos built in its place, thanks to the city of (Myrtle Beach).”

John-Paul Miller and Mica Miller were married in 2017 after both divorced their previous spouses to tie the knot. Miller’s first wife had accused him of regularly cheating on her.

In April of last year, as the Millers were undergoing divorce proceedings, Mica Miller died by suicide in Robeson County, North Carolina. She had previously been diagnosed as bipolar.

After Mica Miller’s death, some of her family and friends believed that John-Paul Miller was partly to blame, claiming he was abusive towards her during their marriage and amid the divorce proceedings.

NewsNation reported last May that Miller admitted to posting a nude photo of Mica on social media during their divorce proceedings, later taking down the photo and apologizing via email.

“I’m sorry for putting a picture of you on the internet,” John-Paul Miller wrote in the email, as quoted by NewsNation. “It was for less than one hour and immediately taken down. I was hurt that you are telling everyone horrible intimate details of my past sin, and I just wanted to try and hurt you. Please forgive me. It was evil of me to do that.”

Last November, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation carried out an authorized search at John-Paul Miller’s residence in relation to the suicide of his wife.

John-Paul Miller has denied any wrongdoing regarding the suicide of Mica Miller and has not been charged in connection with his wife’s death.

Shortly after the FBI search of his home, John-Paul Miller was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman who was protesting outside his church.