Home News FBI searches home of Pastor John-Paul Miller after wife’s suicide death; protesters gather outside church

The FBI has conducted a search of Pastor John-Paul Miller’s home in South Carolina in relation to the suicide death of his wife, Mica Miller, about six months ago, according to a report that says protesters later assembled outside Solid Rock Church, where Miller served as pastor, to demand justice for Mica.

FBI agents carried out an authorized search at Miller’s residence on Coldwater Circle in Myrtle Beach last week, WMBF News reported, citing FBI spokesperson Kevin Wheeler.

Neighbors were quoted as saying that the FBI had been at the house for several hours on Friday.

“It’s just one of those things that you don’t think would ever happen where you live,” a neighbor named Butch was quoted as saying. He also expressed surprise that Miller's truck, which had been there the day before, was now gone.

In April, authorities ruled that Mica Miller died by suicide in Robeson County, North Carolina.

Her death gained national attention due to allegations surrounding her marriage to Miller. Family members and friends had raised concerns about abuse in their marriage, alleging it contributed to her mental health struggles.

Miller was not found at his home during the FBI search, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated that they have been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in South Carolina since the early stages of the investigation into Mica’s death.

On Sunday, protesters gathered outside the church, according to WMBF News.

The demonstrators wore purple and displayed “Justice for Mica” signs.

In an affidavit, Mica’s sister, Sierra Francis, claimed that Mica was hopeful about her future after filing for divorce from Miller on April 25. Francis wrote, “My sister also expressed to me that she was fearful that she would not make it to the divorce and that her life would be taken from her. It is my belief, based on conversations with my sister, that she told multiple people, including other family members.”

Mica’s brother, Nathaniel Francis, also provided a sworn statement supporting his sister’s concerns. He stated that Mica had reported incidents to the police involving her tires being slashed and tracking devices found on her car.

“Mica made several police reports over the last few weeks of her tires being slashed and tracking devices found on her car. In Mr. Miller’s email forwarded to me, he apologizes to Mica for the tires and causing damage to her vehicle,” Nathaniel noted.

Miller has denied allegations of wrongdoing related to his wife’s death.

In an earlier interview with The Christian Post, he attributed Mica’s suicide to her bipolar II disorder and her inconsistent use of medication.

Miller admitted that his relationship with Mica began with adultery. He said they were both previously married and cheated on their spouses, and many people left his church, forcing them to start over. He said he and Mica got married in 2017. Shortly after, she underwent surgery for an undisclosed reason and was diagnosed with “bipolar II, schizophrenic and dependent personality disorder.”

In a 2017 affidavit, as previously reported by The Daily Mail, Miller’s first wife, Alison, accused him of engaging in inappropriate relationships and having an addiction to prostitutes. She alleged, “He had also confessed to me and other staff members of the church that he had sexual encounters with young females from the church, who were under the age of 16.”

According to NewsNation, Miller admitted to posting a nude photo of Mica on social media during their divorce proceedings. In an apology email cited by the outlet, he wrote, “I’m sorry for putting a picture of you on the internet. It was for less than one hour and immediately taken down. I was hurt that you are telling everyone horrible intimate details of my past sin, and I just wanted to try and hurt you. Please forgive me. It was evil of me to do that.”

As of now, Miller has not been charged in connection with his wife’s death.