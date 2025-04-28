Home News Exposing the hidden dangers behind celebrity occult obsession

In this eye-opening episode of the “Ex-Psychic Saved" podcast, Jenn Nizza is joined by former New Ager Jasper Dehghan. They confront the growing glamorization of occult practices such as crystals and tarot cards in pop culture, among other subjects.

Whether you’re concerned about the influence of Hollywood, navigating New Age curiosity, or seeking transparency on spiritual warfare, this episode offers important information and powerful perspective.

Listen to the discussion:

Find out more about “Ex-Psychic Saved” and subscribe here. We’ll leave you with a bit more about Nizza and the show:

Jennifer Nizza knows what it means to discern — and confront — evil. Once trapped on the hamster wheel of the New Age for 25 years, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus Christ.

Nizza was a psychic medium and a teacher of the occult, and, as a result, was demonically oppressed. She taught topics such as: the law of attraction, past life regression, automatic writing, tarot and mediumship. Despite being deeply rooted in the occult, at the age of 36, she cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a Christian.

Suddenly, the darkness she was embroiled in was illuminated. She quit her job as a psychic, picked up her cross to follow Jesus — and hasn’t looked back. Nizza, author of the books From Psychic to Saved and Out of the New Age and Into the Truth, is now exposing the New Age, occultism and paranormal deceptions through “The Ex-Psychic Saved" podcast.

This podcast is dedicated to warning all about the dangers of the occult. She will discuss many New Age topics, expose where psychics get their information, interact with compelling guests, and much more!