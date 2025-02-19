Home News Faith Life Church leaders suggest 'another side' to story amid sexual abuse claims against son

Faith Life Church founders Gary and Drenda Keesee suggest there is "another side" to the story regarding recent allegations of sexual abuse against their son Gary Thomas "Tom" Keesee as the Licking County Sheriff's Office in Ohio has taken on the investigation of claims that have rocked the multi-campus megachurch in Ohio.

"All hell is breaking loose out there … but truth will prevail," Gary Keesee said during one of three services at the church's New Albany site on Sunday, according to a Knox Pages report. "There's another side. And the truth will come out."

While no official charges have been filed against Tom Keesee, allegations against him contained in documents from the Ohio Attorney General's Office cited by the news outlet include assault and attempted assault, inappropriate relationships with young girls, inappropriate texting and "grooming."

The sexual abuse allegations against Tom Keesee also include one from his sister, Kirsten McKinney, and other former members of Faith Life Church, where he had served as chief media officer until he resigned from the position last August, according to LinkedIn.

Speaking at her church on Sunday, Dendra Keesee, recently elected as a Knox County commissioner, asked God to forgive "those who hurt us."

"Those who know us know what they say are not true," she said, according to Knox Pages.

Katie Tabor, an attorney for the church, previously acknowledged in a statement that there had been "serious allegations concerning past conduct involving a member of our church leaders' family."

"We want to express our deepest compassion for those who have come forward and for anyone who has experienced harm," she said. "We recognize the courage it takes to speak out. We encourage anyone impacted to seek appropriate support and to report concerns to the proper authorities."

A report of sexual abuse against Tom Keesee involving a juvenile was filed last Christmas Eve with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, according to WBNS 10. It is alleged that the abuse took place at two locations within the county.

A change.org petition created by Janis Comstock-Jones calling for Dendra Keesee's resignation as county commissioner has amassed just over 700 signatures as of Wednesday evening. It accuses her of being involved in "protecting adults accused of sexual abuse and workplace child abuse."

"Drenda Keesee, currently serving as a Commissioner for Knox County, Ohio, has become a subject of controversy due to her involvement in serious allegations of protecting adults accused of sexual abuse and workplace child abuse. One such alleged abuser is said to be a close family member who has targeted not only another family member but also multiple young female victims," the petition says.

"Faith Life Church, under Keesee's oversight, has also been implicated in the cover-ups of these grievous acts, as evidenced by local news coverage and extensive YouTube discussions. The gravity of these accusations suggests that Keesee may be unfit for office. As concerned residents of Knox County, we must strive for a safe, just, and accountable community. We therefore request the immediate resignation of Commissioner Drenda Keesee."

Despite the controversy surrounding the church, some members like Marcus Fuller of Grove City, who has been worshiping with the congregation "off and on" since 2011, say they plan to remain faithful to the church until the allegations are settled.

"Until I find out some hard facts, I'm just going to keep continuing to come here," he told Knox Pages, calling the claims a "family issue."

"Some stuff, we don't need to know," he said. "Whoever's involved — let it be between them and let God judge."