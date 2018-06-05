'Fallout 76' Rumors: Was the Game's Release Date Leaked?

Listings for the game on Amazon are causing some fans to wonder if the game may arrive earlier than expected

Twitter/Fallout 'Fallout 76' will be featured during Bethesda's upcoming E3 showcase

To no one's surprise, the recently announced Bethesda title, "Fallout 76," is the hot game of the moment, and many fans are eager to learn more about it as soon as possible.

Something found online recently may have hinted that not only will fans be able to learn more about the game soon, they may also be able to play way earlier than anyone expected.

Spotted by Massively Overpowered, the pre-order page initially put up for the game by Amazon featured something quite interesting, with that being a July 31 release date.

Not long after that discovery, however, the page was quickly changed to show a release date of Dec. 31, 2019.

Is Bethesda really planning to release a game just two months after they first announced it, and did someone at Amazon just break the news a bit early?

Well, the thing is that both July 31 and Dec. 31 are common placeholder dates, the latter being more prevalent. It's entirely possible that the reason Amazon opted to change the listed date from July to December is simply that they didn't want to give anyone the wrong idea, which may have happened anyway.

But then, there's also a reason why a July 31 release date is not completely unbelievable for "Fallout 76."

As Massively Overpowered pointed out, the folks at Bethesda want to narrow the gap between game announce dates and game release dates, so perhaps they are doing that with this particular title.

The good news for fans is that this release date mystery may very well be solved soon, as the developers at Bethesda will discuss the game further during their June 10 E3 showcase.

Despite hardly any official information being known about the game, it's already been a magnet for controversy.

The controversy is stemming mainly from recent rumors that after being a single-player franchise for so long, this upcoming entry in the "Fallout" series will be an online RPG.

To be more specific, a recent report from Kotaku's Jason Schreier cites three insiders who are familiar with the project who mentioned that the upcoming game will be an online survival RPG.

If the game does end up being an online game as the report suggests, some long-time fans have hinted that they will pass on this entry in the series.

It is worth noting however that the report from Schreier also indicates that the game will still be recognizable to those who have been fans of the series dating back to its early days.

Developers are reportedly still focusing on crafting a substantial narrative and there will also be quests for players to take on just as they did in previous installments.

The base building element included in "Fallout 4" will also reportedly be featured again.

Still, many fans are considering the inclusion of an online element as a deal-breaker of sorts.

It will be interesting to see just what kind of game the developers are indeed creating, and fans can look forward to finding out more about "Fallout 76" during Bethesda's eagerly anticipated E3 showcase.