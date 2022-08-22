Family of Little League player left comatose after accident credits prayer for son's recovery

The mother of a Little League Baseball player rendered comatose after an accident fractured her son's skull has not left the boy's side since and is grateful for the miracles she has witnessed as her son gradually begins to recover.

Easton Oliverson, nicknamed "Tank," is a member of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League team. He fractured his skull on Aug. 14 while staying with his team at a dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

According to a Monday post on the family's Instagram, the boy's mother, Nancy, was nearly 2,000 miles away from her son when she received the call about his accident.



The mother traveled for 15 hours, taking two flights and driving almost three hours to be at her son's side. The post stressed that the woman sacrificed many things to be with her 12-year-old, including watching her daughter enter the first grade.

"While she has sacrificed so much, she continues to have faith and the strength she needs. Her family is so proud of the mother she is and we all love her so much!" the post reads.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the boy's parents shared that the day had been filled with many "uplifting" moments for Oliverson. Their son was visited by family and best friends, who brought him "goodies" from the Little League World Series.

"We would like to ask for prayers that good results [will] transpire from the CT scan today, and that Easton will be able to regain some energy," the Sunday post reads.

"We have seen how prayers have created miracles in Easton's journey already, and we know that with the faith of Easton's prayer army he can overcome this hiccup in his recovery."

According to a Monday Instagram post from his family, Easton underwent a CT scan after falling and hitting his head while trying to use the bathroom at the hospital on Sunday night. The doctors wanted to make sure the fall did not cause any swelling.

The family post on Monday revealed that the CT scan results were normal. The parents thanked everyone following the story for their prayers and support.

"We feel so grateful and blessed to have witnessed yet another miracle in Easton's recovery!" they wrote.

Another Instagram post on Friday disclosed that Oliverson had been moved out of the intensive care unit to a regular hospital room. In addition to being alert and responsive, the boy managed to feed himself and walk two steps without assistance.

Oliverson's family asked for prayers and peace for the boy as he comes to terms with his current condition. The family stated that they could not be more grateful for their son's progress so far.

"The Oliverson family firmly believes in the power of miracles through faith," the post reads. "We have seen this to be true so far in Easton's recovery."

"We are so grateful for the faith and prayers of everyone who is rooting for Easton. We know that miracles are happening in his recovery because of them!"

As CNN reported Saturday, Oliverson fractured his skull after falling off the bunk bed at the players' dormitory. His team had won its regional championship in California and earned a trip to Williamsport.

The boy was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. Once there, the boy underwent surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma.

In a Saturday statement to CNN, the boy's father, Jace Oliverson, expressed gratitude for his son's care and "the prayers that we've been receiving across the nation."

"My wife and I, from the very beginning (knew) the only way that we're going to get through this is with the love and support and faith and prayers to our heavenly Father. ... He is showing people now that miracles do happen," he said.

Due to his injury, the Little League player couldn't play with his team during the opening game of the Little League World Series. The team is the first from Utah to make it to the series in the 75-year history of the tournament, according to CNN.

The boy's father said that despite his injuries, the 12-year-old had asked if playing in his team's game would still be possible.

"And I just shook my head at him, and I'm like, 'Sorry, buddy. You can't. We've got to get you better, first,'" his father said. "And the sheer tears he was shedding was just, it was, oh my gosh."

The player's younger brother Brogan took his place on the team's roster for the game, according to CNN. When the family informed the Little League player about his brother taking his place, he reportedly cried happy and sad tears.

While the boy has healed somewhat, in that he can physically move and appears aware of his surroundings, his father indicated that a full recovery would likely take time.

The team from Utah lost to the team from Iowa on Sunday.