Family of female ISIS leader say she sexually tortured her own children Prosecutors seek maximum 20-year prison sentence

Family members of a 42-year-old American woman who pleaded guilty to operating an all-female military group for ISIS in Syria said in court filings she had sexually, psychologically and emotionally abused her own children. Prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas native, “brainwashed young girls and trained them to kill,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh wrote in a sentencing memo, The Associated Pressreported.

“She carved a path of terror, plunging her own children into unfathomable depths of cruelty by physically, psychologically, emotionally, and sexually abusing them,” Parekh added.

In June, when Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty, prosecutors said she was part of “terrorism-related activities” in Syria, Libya and Iraq between 2011 and 2019, and wanted to carry out an attack on U.S. soil, according to NPR.

Fluke-Ekren allegedly told a witness “she considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources,” according to an FBI affidavit, Fox News previously reported.

One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters claimed her mother would “beat my body, leaving my muscles cramping in agony,” said another report by Fox News, which quoted the daughter as saying, “(She) would then go to her room and masturbate over the fact that she beat me. I could hear her from the other room.”

In a statement to the court, her son said his mother molested him, too, and that she is a “monster (who) enjoys torturing children for sexual pleasure.”

“I know her and I know she wants to lie her way out of this, to get a slap on the wrist and try to use a sob story to once again get power and access to victims.”

Fluke-Ekren became the leader of an ISIS battalion that was called Khatiba Nusaybah, and trained women in using AK-47s and explosive devices, the U.S. Justice Department said earlier.

“Over 100 women and young girls, including as young as 10 or 11 years old, received military training from Fluke-Ekren in Syria on behalf of ISIS,” prosecutors said in a statement at the time.

Fluke-Ekren’s late second husband was part of the terrorist group Ansar al-Sharia and claimed he helped steal U.S. documents and an electronic device following the attack on the U.S. Special Mission and CIA Annex in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012, NPR said, adding that the two then shared the information with the head of Ansar al-Sharia, which was responsible for the attack.