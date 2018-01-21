REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Joel Embiid is the only first timer in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game starters lineup.

There was one unexpected twist after the starters lineup of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game was announced, and it involved the music star and makeup mogul Rihanna and the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.

While giving congratulatory messages for Embiid's first year in the NBA All-Star game was not surprising, fans of the basketball player also stormed Rihanna's Instagram page because of a reason that dates back several years ago.

Embiid was drafted to the NBA in 2014, and in the same year, the Twitter-active athlete was not shy of publicly inviting Rihanna to a dinner date at Giorgio's in Hollywood. However, months later, the player appeared to be unsuccessful after he tweeted that a "famous girl" had rejected his invitation and told him to just come back when he was part of the NBA All-Stars.

This is the truth... I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

The 76ers star player continued to post on social media, reiterating his dinner date invitation.

In 2015, the NBA player did not forget to greet Rihanna for her birthday on Feb. 20. Meanwhile, a report from the PhillyVoice in May 2017 said he had tried to enlist the help of Kelly Rowland in the hopes of getting the chance to go out with Rihanna.

So, when Embiid was officially announced as a starting player for the upcoming All-Star game next month, 76ers fans stormed Rihanna's Instagram post and mentioned the player's official page in the comments.

However, when Embiid was asked about Rihanna, the player said he had already moved on.

In a post-game interview, Embiid told ESPN: "She denied me back then; there's no reason to go back to her. So I gotta move on to the next one."

Meanwhile, the Fenty makeup line boss and "Ocean's 8" actress has yet to respond to fans' comments.

The starting players for this year's All-Star games have already been named. Those coming from the Eastern Conference include team captain LeBron James, Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and DeMar DeRozan. Meanwhile, the starters participating from the Western Conference are headed by Stephen Curry and consist of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, James Harden, and DeMarcus Cousins.

The 23-year-old Cameroonian athlete currently averages 24 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.