Fellowship of Christian Athletes camps expecting upwards of 100K attendees

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes believes it could set a new record for attendees of its camps in 2023, with as many as 100,000 expected to attend upwards of 900 camps worldwide.

In a statement emailed on Tuesday, the FCA noted that in 2022, the Christian youth organization hosted around 83,000 attendees for 839 camps located across the world.

Kellen Cox, executive vice president of ministry advancement at the FCA Support Center in Kansas City, Missouri, told The Christian Post that his organization expects "upwards of 100,000 attendees this year, including campers, staff, and volunteers."

"We believe 2023 will be one of the biggest Camp years ever— over 600 camps US and upwards of 300 international camps. Last year, we set a record of 514 nationwide Camps," said Cox.

"FCA Camps take place all year long, but the height of Camp season is Memorial Day weekend through the summer. We are currently celebrating 60 camps nationwide this week alone."

Founded in 1954, FCA exists to encourage athletes and coaches at all levels to use the platform of sport to reach other coaches and athletes with the transforming power of Jesus. The organization has several chapters at schools around the country.

Cox believes that the growth in FCA camp involvement is happening "because God is doing unbelievable kingdom work and raising up more workers for the harvest."

"There is such a desire from coaches and athletes to hear the truth that we're seeing more hearts turned towards God than we have in a long time," Cox continued.

"FCA Camps are a great way of inviting people to hear that truth. We also have more staff which results in more Camps. As we get more staff and volunteers, we have a stronger foundation for Camps."

FCA camps are divided into six main types.

"Sports Camps" are centered on specific sports or different athletic activities, while "Leadership Camps" aim to help coaches and athletes become leaders. "Coaches Camps" seek to minister and support coaches, and "Team Camps" have students come together to compete athletically. "Power Camps" are for student-athletes between the ages of 8 and 12, while FCA partners with other organizations for what they call "Partnership Camps."

This year's theme for the FCA camps is "Greater," based on the message of John 3:30, which reads, "He must increase, but I must decrease." With this theme, the FCA hopes to remind coaches and athletes that their chief identity is in Christ instead of in sports.

"We really believe that as coaches and athletes are drawn to the Truth of the Gospel, Jesus Christ will transform their lives. Jesus has a plan of restoration for them — they don't have to live a life of frustration and fear but can live a life of hope and joy and purpose," Cox said.

"This is the starting point of FCA's E3 — engage, equip, and empower. Camp can be a catalyst for a life of transformation. Camp doesn't have to be just a 'mountaintop experience,' but the beginning of their lifelong walk with Christ. This aligns with our yearly theme, 'Greater' — He must increase and I must decrease."