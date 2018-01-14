'Final Fantasy 12' PC Version Adds New Game Minus Mode and More

"Final Fantasy 12" is coming to the PC as a remastered version that will be tailor-made for today's range of PC specs. Launching as "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age," the game will offer features exclusive for PCs, including a new interesting game mode called "New Game Minus."

Square Enix is taking their time to remaster "Final Fantasy XII," which first launched for the PlayStation 2, as a game that will not put the capabilities of today's PC hardware to waste.

Square Enix "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" will have features exclusive for the PC, including 60 FPS and wide monitor support.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" will run at 60 frames per second when it comes out for PCs on Steam later this Feb. 1, and it will have other features just for the said platform, as the company explained in the upcoming game's website.

The new version for the PC will also support ultra-wide monitors, even those stretching out to the extra-long 21:9 aspect ratio. Support for multiple displays will be built in, as well.

PC players will also have access to the New Game Plus and New Game Minus mode right from the start, as well as trainer-like options that "grant players max License Points and Gil from the configuration screen," according to Gamespot.

Square Enix has also laid out the recommended specs to run the game at 60 FPS, and the hardware needed is surprisingly accessible, for those who want to run the game at 1080p resolution. An Intel i5 quad-core at 3.2 GHz paired with an NVidia GTX 980, or the equivalent setup, will easily run the game.

"Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" is coming out to the PC via Steam on Feb. 1 and will cost $50 at its regular price. Square Enix is also offering a 20 percent discount for Steam members who will buy the game within the first week of launch, as well as a bonus soundtrack set.