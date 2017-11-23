'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' News: Sky Pirate's Den Reintroduced in Latest Update

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age official website The Sky Pirate's Den can now be accessed inside 'Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age' thanks to a recent update

Back when "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" was released earlier this year, it gave fans of the original title a beautiful game along with some modern gaming features such as autosave, Trophies and even some additions meant to make exploring a little easier.

Fans also noticed that it came without one particular feature, with that being the Sky Pirate's Den.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the Sky Pirate's Den, it essentially served as the hub for player achievements in the original role-playing game. The Den housed different sprites that players could unlock after they completed certain achievements, as described in the Final Fantasy Wiki.

Some of the sprites were connected to specific opponents that players may encounter over the course of going through the game. Others will only be unlocked after players manage to accomplish certain objectives, such as walking a certain amount of steps, casting a certain number of spells or even just amassing a certain amount of Gil.

Many players of the original RPG developed a fondness for the Sky Pirate's Den and were disappointed when the feature was left out of "The Zodiac Age." That is no longer the case, however, as the latest update for the game has brought back this feature, Gematsu reported.

With the Sky Pirate's Den now present in "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age," players will now be able to keep track of their achievements in different ways.

Along with the Sky Pirate's Den, developers have also released a new PlayStation 4 theme. The new theme is available currently only in Japan, though developers did note that it will be released in other regions as well.

The new theme features the Viera and it also offers a new look at Eruyt Village.

More news about "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" should be made available in the near future.